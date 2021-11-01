Stellantis launches odor hotline for new Jeep plant after violations

Stellantis NV on Monday launched its community hotline for neighbors of its new Jeep plant in Detroit to report odors after the state of Michigan issued violations against the site.

Residents can call the toll-free line at 833-310-2313 to have concerns addressed immediately at the Mack Assembly Plant, which produces the three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUV, according to the company. Operators will answer calls 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Otherwise, calls will go to a voicemail system, which will automatically send an email that a message has been left.

The automaker asks residents to provide information on when they smelled the odor, what it smells like, the street address or cross streets where they were, how long it lasted, whether it came and went, if they noticed any activities on the site and what the conditions were.

The plan to establish the hotline was a part of Stellantis' response to an initial odor violation there in September. Inspectors from the Air Quality Division of the state's Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy observed "moderate" and "moderate-to-strong" odors from the plant on multiple occasions after residents complained.

The division issued a second violation last month after an inspection found emissions from a new paint shop weren't being ducted to a regenerative thermal oxidizer that destroys potentially harmful chemicals from the air. Stellantis has until Nov. 10 to respond.

