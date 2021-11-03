Jeep Grand Cherokee pricing jumps more than $2,000 with next generation

Customers who have held out for the fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV can expect to pay almost $2,000 more from the starting price of the 2021 model.

The U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price for the base Laredo trim of Stellantis NV's best-selling SUV is $37,390 compared with the '21 model's $35,460 starting price. The pricing on the '22 two-row redesign doesn't include $1,795 in destination fees. The vehicle is set to launch before the end of the year at the new Mack Assembly Plant in Detroit.

The jump in cost for the SUV comes as the auto industry battles through a global microchip shortage and inflation on raw material prices. Because of the shortage, dealer stocks are low, which has increased prices as supply doesn't meet demand. The average U.S. transaction price for Stellantis vehicles in the third quarter was $48,867, up 14% year-over-year, according to Edmunds.com Inc.

The '22 Grand Cherokee lineup includes six trims. The Laredo 4x4 model starts at $39,390. The Limited at $43,710 adds some premium features like leather seats, heated steering wheel and seats and a new power liftgate.

The exclusively 4x4 Trailhawk model starts at $51,275, and the Overland model sits at $53,305 with premium navigation, teak interior trim and new ambient interior lighting.

Summit starts at $57,365 and adds additional safety features such as Active Driving Assist, drowsy driver detection and a 360-degree surround view camera. Summit Reserve, which comes exclusively with 4x4, starts at $63,365 with leather and wood interior, 21-inch wheels and a 950-watt, 19-speaker McIntosh audio sound system.

The '22 model also adds a plug-in hybrid 4xe option, which is set to go on sale in early 2022. Pricing for that will be shared at a later date.

