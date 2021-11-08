Dodge previews two-year 'Never Lift' plan with giveaways, 'chief donut officer'

Dodge on Monday said it will introduce at least one new product or announcement geared for automotive enthusiasts each quarter for the next two years in the lead-up to its next generation of muscle cars.

The "Never Lift" campaign includes 16 announcements over 24 months ranging from big to small, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said during a prerecorded virtual presentation. He gave an idea of what some of those upcoming efforts are, including vehicle giveaways, the search for a $150,000-salaried "chief donut officer" and the return of the brand's Direct Connection program. Other announcements are teased on a calendar with symbols, including Dodge's electrification logo likely pertaining to the plug-in hybrid expected to debut next year.

"Some will be minor, but there will be a few that will be game changers," Kuniskis said from the Conner Center in Detroit. "Today is step one in redefining the future of American muscle."

Upcoming first is "Operation 25/8," an eight-week, 25-car giveaway in partnership with Amazon.com Inc. Twenty-five athletes, musicians and automotive experts will offer muscle-car enthusiasts a challenge and a chance to drive off with a new Dodge of their choosing. More details will be available on Friday.

The company also is in search of an ambassador who will represent Dodge at races, shows and other events. Benefits include a Hellcat to drive, a $150,000 salary for a year, Dodge brand gear and a "chief donut maker" business card. The role is meant to honor an unsung enthusiast who honors the legacy of the Dodge brothers (John and Horace, who founded the brand in the early 1900s), Kuniskis said. More details will be available on Jan. 12.

"It's an invitation to anyone who considers themselves part of the brotherhood of muscle family," Kuniskis said. "Before the Dodge brothers were legends of the automotive industry, they were scrappy go-getters, never content to follow the trends. They had the tenacity to set the pace. They were seekers of a better, faster, more outrageous way of doing things. We are seeking to hire someone just like them as an ambassador of Never Lift."

More substantially for the brand, though, is the return on Dec. 15 of its Direct Connection program, an initiative launched in 1974 that offered performance parts and technical information straight from the manufacturer. Direct Connection once again will feature a technical information telephone hotline and parts catalog as well as an online performance parts website and concierge call center.

"Never before had an OEM been so open to sharing the secrets within," Kuniskis said. "Today, this pipeline is being opened once again, straight from the staging area to the engineers in Auburn Hills to a Dodge Power Broker near you."

New Dodge Power Brokers will serve as the exclusive source for these performance parts. Power Brokers are certified dealerships with sales, service and parts department staff to meet "high standards of comprehensive knowledge and expertise" of Dodge vehicle features, high-performance parts and installation as well as motorsports programs.

Sales personnel at power brokers will be able to walk customers through Dodge vehicle performance features and available upgrades. Those vehicles with upgrades installed by a Power Brokers dealership will maintain their factory vehicle warranty. The certified dealerships also will host performance clinics and hold a full lineup of performance models available for test drives.

"Every Dodge dealer in the country will continue to provide an outstanding sales and service experience," Kuniskis said. "But if you want to go deep, if you want to talk torque curves, gear ratio, suspension tuning and what you need to put your vehicles in the nines, we're going to tell you who the sales, service and parts professionals are in our network and in your market that can make it happen."

The Direct Connection performance parts they will offer include "Tuner" and "Stage" kits with factory-tuned kit calibrations that meet emissions limits in all 50 states. The Stage II kit will offer 100 additional horsepower, and a Stage III kit under development is expected to unlock even more. The kits will upgrade the engine, suspension and driveline of current-era Dodge Challenger coupes.

Direct Connection also will offer race-ready parts for the Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak, including engines, transmissions and a body-in-white that will allow racers to build their own Drag Pak.

The "Never Lift" campaign, according to Dodge's calendar, began in October with the Halloween-themed Hemi Orange and SRT Black packages for the Charger and Challenger.

