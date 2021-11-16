STELLANTIS

Dodge 'jailbreak' models boost Charger, Challenger to 807 horsepower

Breana Noble
The Detroit News
View Comments

Dodge is offering up to 807 horsepower with the new 2022 Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak models in addition to greater freedom on color and feature combinations.

The manufacturer's suggested retail price for the package is $995; it will be available before the end of the year through any Dodge retailer. Dealerships certified as "Power Brokers" will be able to have jailbreak models on their showroom floors. Dodge hasn't yet shared pricing for its '22 models. The 2021 models begin at $79,465 for the Charger and $81,825 for the Charger.

The 2022 Dodge Charger (left) and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak models unlock color-combination ordering restrictions and add new factory-custom options to deliver enthusiasts the freedom to build their own “one-of-one” Dodge performance vehicle.

In addition to a newly calibrated powertrain for more power, the Challenger model offers new combinations in 20 categories, including seven options for seats, stripes and wheels; six brake caliper color options; five exterior badging finishes and four choices each of steering wheels, seat belt colors and floor mats.

The 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak model unlocks color-combination ordering restrictions and adds new factory-custom options.
2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak model with Sepia Laguna leather seats and Sepia seatbelts. Charger Jailbreak models include five seat options and four seatbelt color options.

The Charger has seven wheel options, six exterior stripe and brake caliper color offerings, five varieties of seats and exterior badging finishes and four options of steering wheels, seat belt colors and floor mats. The Dodge Product Design Office suggests combinations with names like Old School, Brass Funky, the Red Dawn and more.

"For those looking for a unique appearance, we are going to let customers run free through the styling archives," Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said in a statement. "We're taking most of the parts and pieces we've used over the years, adding a few new ones and letting customers build their own ‘One of One.’

The “Old School” order combination for the 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak model features an F8 Green exterior dressed up with 20-by-11-inch Warp Speed Satin Carbon wheels, Satin Chrome Hellcat badging, and much more customized content.
2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak model with Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats, floor mat accents and seat belts.

"So, if you're dreaming about owning a Stinger Yellow Challenger with Brass Monkey wheels, Hammerhead Grey seats, blue Brembos and red badges, I'm not sure we should, but we'll build it for you.”

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble

View Comments