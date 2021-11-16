Dodge 'jailbreak' models boost Charger, Challenger to 807 horsepower

Dodge is offering up to 807 horsepower with the new 2022 Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak models in addition to greater freedom on color and feature combinations.

The manufacturer's suggested retail price for the package is $995; it will be available before the end of the year through any Dodge retailer. Dealerships certified as "Power Brokers" will be able to have jailbreak models on their showroom floors. Dodge hasn't yet shared pricing for its '22 models. The 2021 models begin at $79,465 for the Charger and $81,825 for the Charger.

In addition to a newly calibrated powertrain for more power, the Challenger model offers new combinations in 20 categories, including seven options for seats, stripes and wheels; six brake caliper color options; five exterior badging finishes and four choices each of steering wheels, seat belt colors and floor mats.

The Charger has seven wheel options, six exterior stripe and brake caliper color offerings, five varieties of seats and exterior badging finishes and four options of steering wheels, seat belt colors and floor mats. The Dodge Product Design Office suggests combinations with names like Old School, Brass Funky, the Red Dawn and more.

"For those looking for a unique appearance, we are going to let customers run free through the styling archives," Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said in a statement. "We're taking most of the parts and pieces we've used over the years, adding a few new ones and letting customers build their own ‘One of One.’

"So, if you're dreaming about owning a Stinger Yellow Challenger with Brass Monkey wheels, Hammerhead Grey seats, blue Brembos and red badges, I'm not sure we should, but we'll build it for you.”

