Man arrested for 'intentional' explosion at Chrysler plant in Windsor

Police in Windsor, Ontario, have arrested an adult male suspect in relation to an explosion at the Chrysler minivan plant there that investigators believe was an "intentional act."

More information is expected later. Officers are actively investigating the 1700 block of Drouillard Road, a mostly residential street in East Windsor, in connection with the incident.

No injuries were reported after the Nov. 4 blast at Stellantis NV's Windsor Assembly Plant that happened at 5:45 p.m. and briefly paused production. A detonated device was found in a vacant second-floor storage area on the west side of the plant.

"We want to thank the Windsor Police Department and the entire task force for their swift response in investigating this incident and helping to ensure the safety of our workforce," Stellantis spokeswoman LouAnn Gosselin said in a statement. "We remain grateful that no one was harmed as a result of this deliberate action."

The explosion happened amid disagreement between the automaker and Canadian autoworkers union Unifor. The union is objecting to Stellantis' plans to enforce a requirement that all workers at its Canadian facilities get the COVID-19 vaccine or face consequences, including termination of employment.

Windsor employs 4,213 hourly and 185 salaried workers on two shifts, but Stellantis last month informed employees it would cut the second shift and about 1,800 jobs in April as a result of the ongoing global microchip shortage; a third shift and 1,500 jobs were dropped last year.

The automaker, however, says it will uphold its commitments in its 2019 contract with Unifor, which include a $1.13 billion investment into Windsor by 2024 for a new platform supporting plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles. With that investment, Unifor says the plant will return to three shifts.