Stellantis to install missing emissions controls in Warren by February

The maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup truck says it will install the missing emissions controls at its plant in Warren by February.

The state of Michigan last month hit Stellantis NV with an air-quality violation at Warren Truck Assembly Plant because potentially harmful emissions from a section of its paint shop were being routed to an exhaust stack instead of through a control system required by its permit. The automaker says it alerted the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to the issue after an inspector found a similar problem at the company's new Jeep Grand Cherokee L plant in Detroit.

The automaker had begun designs and procurement of components for the proper controls for the Warren plant that produces the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs and Ram Classic. The plant emits volatile organic compounds that can become the toxic gas ozone when they combine with the atmosphere.

"To address it, we will install additional ducting and equipment, which, once complete, will ultimately direct volatile organic compound emissions to the system that destroys them," spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement.

Warren Plant Manager Andrew Ragalyi said in the automaker's response to the EGLE the plant is operating within permitted emissions limits. The company will submit an updated renewable operating permit application to the EGLE by the end of the year.

The response comes after the EGLE last week said it would fine Stellantis an undisclosed amount and require it to implement a compliance plan following the violations in Warren and at its Mack Assembly Plant in Detroit. The automaker says it will install the proper emissions controls there by the end of the year.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble