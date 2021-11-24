GM: Jeep maker misstates legal complaint's facts, misrepresents actions

General Motors Co. says the maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks misstated facts and misrepresented its actions in a legal complaint seeking to reinstate its lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

Wayne County Circuit Court last month dismissed GM's civil suit claiming "billions" of dollars in damages after FCA executives bribed United Auto Workers officials in efforts to corrupt three rounds of bargaining to harm and take over GM, because it failed to show harm. GM is seeking to reinstate the lawsuit against FCA, which is now a part of Stellantis NV and has pleaded guilty for breaking federal labor laws.

FCA has called GM's claims "meritless" and is accusing the automaker of impersonating in emails former FCA employees to prove the existence of foreign bank accounts, which it says violated Michigan’s Rules of Professional Conduct.

"FCA’s press release and latest court filing misstate the factual allegations set forth in GM’s amended complaint and misrepresent the lawful and proper actions undertaken in an effort to seek redress for the damage caused to it by Defendants’ years-long bribery scheme," a GM spokesperson said in a statement. "GM is entitled under applicable law to file an amended complaint setting forth the additional detailed facts that have been uncovered regarding such scheme and GM will continue to pursue all available legal avenues to hold FCA accountable for the damage it caused GM."

Stellantis has said FCA will continue to defend itself and pursue all available remedies in response to the "groundless" lawsuit.

