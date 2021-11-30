2021 Chrysler Pacifica receives Top Safety Pick+ rating

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica scored the highest possible ratings in each of the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety's six crashworthiness tests, granting it a Top Safety Pick+ rating.

The rating applies to vehicles built after September of this year, after the minivan got improved headlamp performance and pedestrian automatic emergency braking as standard equipment.

“Winning the highest IIHS safety rating of TSP+ distinguishes the Chrysler Pacifica’s superior safety technology and performance,” Chrysler brand CEO Christine Feuell said in a statement. “Pacifica is the perfect choice for modern families who are looking for a minivan with the greatest combination of safety, functionality and value.”

The minivan earned a “good” grade — the highest possible rating — in the six core crashworthiness tests: small overlap front (driver side), small overlap front (passenger side), front moderate overlap, side impact, roof strength and head restraints and seats.

IIHS graded the automatic emergency braking as "superior," the highest possible IIHS grade. The technology identifies when certain frontal collisions may be imminent. If it does, the vehicle alerts the driver visually and audibly.

If the driver fails to respond, the vehicle may activate its brakes to avoid an impact or lessen its severity. It uses a combination of cameras and radar sensor for a wider field of view than the previous system and creates redundancy, which can improve performance. The Pacifica's pedestrian advanced emergency braking system earned an "advanced" rating.

Previously, the Pacifica's standard front crash prevention system earned a basic rating and the headlights earned a poor rating due to excessive glare. The Pacifica’s twin, the Voyager, which is available for sale to companies that maintain vehicle fleets, misses out on an IIHS award due to poor-rated headlights.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble