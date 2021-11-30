State sets meetings with Stellantis on Detroit area air-quality issues

The state of Michigan has scheduled two dates to meet with the maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks to discuss a consent order to resolve air-quality violations at plants in Detroit and Warren.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will meet with Stellantis NV on Dec. 8 and Dec. 20. The meetings will be confidential, though once a consent order is made, there will be a time for public comment.

EGLE earlier this month took an escalated enforcement action against the automaker after it received four air-quality violations for strong odors and improper emission controls at its Detroit Assembly Complex — Mack, home of the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, and Warren Truck Assembly Plant, which produces the Ram Classic pickup and Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs. The enforcement action will include a fine, a compliance plan that already is in motion and supplemental environmental projects.

Stellantis says it will install the missing ducting at the Detroit plant before the end of the year and in Warren by February. It also is having a third-party engineering firm provide a report on how to mitigate odors from the Detroit plant that have affected residential neighbors.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble