Stellantis taps Amazon to bolster software plans, will sell it electric vans

The maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks is looking to Amazon.com Inc. to get a leg up in its efforts to profit from software-based products and services in its vehicles.

Stellantis NV and the e-commerce giant on Wednesday announced multiple global, multi-year agreements. They offer the framework to deploy Amazon software in millions of Stellantis vehicles, to train engineers in the technology and to make Amazon the first commercial customer of the battery-electric Ram ProMaster van when it launches in 2023.

The partnership builds on Stellantis' efforts to transform the two traditional automakers that merged almost a year ago to create the world's fourth-largest automaker into a technologically savvy mobility company. Stellantis last month during its "Software Day" said it expects by 2030 that software-enabled product offerings and subscriptions will represent $22.5 billion in annual revenue, up from $428 million now.

The basis of that is three updateable software platforms, one of which is STLA SmartCockpit. Starting in 2024, this platform will be behind the customer experience in new vehicles for entertainment, navigation, maintenance, payment services and Alexa voice assistance. The platform is the product of Mobile Drive, the joint venture between Stellantis and iPhone contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group.

“Working together with Amazon is an integral part of our capability building roadmap, based on both developing internal competencies and decisive collaborations with tech leaders, and it will bring significant expertise to one of our key technology platforms, STLA SmartCockpit,” Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement.

“By leveraging artificial intelligence and cloud solutions, we will transform our vehicles into personalized living spaces and enhance the overall customer experience, making our vehicles the most wanted, most captivating place to be, even when not driving.”

STLA SmartCockpit will use Amazon products to create brand- and vehicle-specific capabilities through an app store. Chrysler Pacifica minivans might offer a family-trip planner recommending media content, points of interest, restaurants and other fun stops along the route. Or a Jeep vehicle could come with an off-road "coach" to help customers calibrate their vehicles to tackle rough terrain.

Integrating the technology with Amazon's smart home and security services also will allow customer to monitor and manage their homes while on the road. And Stellantis customers will be able to used Alexa-enabled devices to set a vehicle's temperature remotely, schedule service or order accessories.

"We’re excited to collaborate with Stellantis to transform the automotive industry and re-invent the in-vehicle experience,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement. “We are inventing solutions that will help enable Stellantis to accelerate connected and personalized in-vehicle experiences, so that every moment in motion can be smart, safe, and tailored to each occupant.

"Together, we will create the foundation for Stellantis to transform from a traditional automaker into a global leader in software-driven development and engineering."

The agreements include Stellantis selecting Amazon Web Services as its preferred cloud provider for vehicle platforms. That means the automaker will employ AWS to migrate the data pipeline of its existing vehicles into a cloud-based data mesh. That means Stellantis engineers can use the data in developing digital products that offer greater personalization and more accurate predictive vehicle maintenance with Amazon tools.

The companies are collaborating on a cloud-based "virtual engineering workbench" that provides a way to manage software development and testing, performance simulations, machine learning model training and data collection and analysis.

Stellantis during its Software Day also said it would launch a "software academy" to train existing and new employees. As a part of this, Stellantis and AWS will launch a global learning curriculum called the Agile-Auto Software and Data Academy. It will cover software, data and cloud technology. By 2024, Stellantis will train more than 5,000 developers and engineers in AWS-related cloud technologies.

The companies also will launch a global network of AWS-powered "innovation hubs" where employees from both companies will collaborate.

And not only will Amazon help Stellantis to achieve its software goals, but Stellantis also will help Amazon in its commitment to be carbon-neutral by 2040. Under a "long-term agreement," according to a news release, thousands of ProMaster EVs will hit the road every year to deliver Amazon packages across the United States.

Stellantis already has provided tens of thousands of light commercial vehicles to Amazon since 2018 in North America and Europe. Amazon also has ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian Automotive Inc. by 2030.

The agreements build on an existing partnership between Stellantis and the tech giant. The 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer were the first vehicles to have Amazon Fire TV integrated. Stellantis also was the first automaker to announce plants to implement Alexa Custom Assistant. Ned Curic, Stellantis' recently hired chief technology officer, previously was vice president of Alexa Automotive at Amazon.

