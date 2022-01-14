Stellantis partner promises a better, safer EV battery delivering more range

When Siyu Huang was a child, she had a passion for sustainability. Now, she's the CEO of a company developing the electric-vehicle batteries striving to alleviate range anxiety in customers and give the makers of Jeep and Mercedes-Benz confidence in EV safety.

Huang is behind Factorial Inc., a solid-state battery developer based in Woburn, Massachusetts, outside of Boston in the race to make what could be some of the most significant strides in battery technology in decades.