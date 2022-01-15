As Stellantis turns 1, automaker faces two paths

As the transatlantic merger that created Stellantis NV turns 1 year old Sunday, experts say the company is looking at two potential futures.

The maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks has outlined a vision for electrification and software, announced strategic partnerships and pressed through an unprecedented microchip shortage. It moved forward on cost cuts in early efforts to transform itself into the tech mobility company required by changes in the industry that its predecessors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and French rival Groupe PSA, concluded they couldn't handle alone.