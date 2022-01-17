Stellantis car-sharing company is hiring, looking to grow by 40%

The car-sharing company from the maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks is looking to grow its workforce by 40%, including hires in the United States.

Stellantis NV's Free2move on Monday said it is adding 100 people to its 250-person team in Madrid, Paris and the U.S. in efforts to expand its app that offers users vehicles available for rent from minute-by-minute to several months at a time with parking, insurance and maintenance covered. It also is a data provider for fleet customers.

In its expansion, the company has highlighted vehicle delays resulting from the global semiconductor shortage as a reason for the increasing demand for short-term car rentals. Despite the pandemic, Free2move achieved sustainability in 2020, the company said last year.

U.S.-based positions will be hybrid with in-person and remote work in operations and sales. They come with benefits and opportunity in a tech startup that's a part of an international automaker. Open roles include:

Central Operations Manager

SaaS Country Manager LMS

Mobility Manager

Partners’ Angel

International Expansion Specialist-PMO

Data as a Service-Business Developer

Free2move this year already expanded its monthly subscription service, Car on Demand, to San Francisco, San Diego, San Jose and Sacramento in California. It's already available in Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Portland, Oregon; Denver; and Austin, Texas, with more than 3,000 requests for vehicles from Jeep and non-Stellantis automakers such as Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz and Tesla Inc.

Austin, D.C., Denver and Portland also have free-floating car-sharing.

In total, Free2move has 2 million users across 170 countries with 2,400 shared vehicles and 420,000 vehicles for use.

“Free2move offers everyone a chance to use their energy and expertise in a dynamic, agile, multicultural and international company," Free2move CEO Brigitte Courtehoux said in a statement. "What motivates and fascinates us on a daily basis is to bring the best possible experience to our customers in the world of mobility through innovation and data."

Stellantis itself also has announced plans on its software side. The company wants to retrain more than 1,000 internal engineers and have 4,500 software software engineers by 2024.

More information on available positions with Free2move is at https://free2move.teamtailor.com/jobs.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble