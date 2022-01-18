Mopar charger will fuel your hybrid for the road in just over 2 hours

The after-sales parts division of Jeep SUVs and Chrysler minivans now is offering a Level 2 vehicle charger that it says can fuel plug-in hybrids in just over two hours.

The 240-volt at-home wall charger unit from Stellantis NV's Mopar is factory-backed to support the needs of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe or Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid models. The Level 2 equipment is six times faster than the 120-volt Level 1 charger that comes with the vehicles, according to the automaker. The manufacturer's suggested retail price is $599, though it doesn't include installation. It's available at Mopar's eShop or through a dealer.

The indoor or outdoor charger is available with a plug-in or hardwired version and supplies a maximum of 32 amps or 7.7 kilowatt-hours of power. It has a three-year warranty. WiFi connectivity gives customers the ability to monitor and control charging via a mobile app and web portal. The company has partnered with Qmerit to help customers with installation.

“Our new, factory-backed, at-home, Level 2, plug-in charging units offer a quick, seamless charging solution for Jeep 4xe and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid owners,” Mark Bosanac, North America vice president of Mopar service, parts and customer care, said in a statement. “At Mopar, we’ll continue to enhance the customer experience and expand our electric-vehicle portfolio of accessories.”

