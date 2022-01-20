Want to be Dodge's 'chief donut maker?' Applications are open

Applications to become the "chief donut maker" are now open — in a more Talladega Nights' shake-and-bake way than actual baking.

Dodge is in search of an influencer for its brand. It's not a full-time job, but anyone can apply for the position with perks like $150,000, a company SRT Hellcat for a year, the ability to meet with Dodge engineers about what's to come from the brand, Dodge merchandise and getting to attend events from the racing track to the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The ambassador will share his or her experiences online.

“The Dodge Brothers were never content to follow the trends, they were the seekers of a better, faster, more outrageous way of doing things,” Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said in a statement. “We’re looking to hire someone just like them as our chief donut maker, someone who will embody their crazy can-do America-muscle spirit and carry the torch of the single most engaged group of enthusiasts the automotive industry has to offer."

The open call for the role comes after sales of the Dodge Challenger surpassed the Ford Mustang coupe in 2021, a year hit by production disruptions from a global microchip shortage. It was the Challenger's first crown in the segment.

Applicants must submit a maximum two-minute video showing why they should be the chief donut maker. A Dodge panel that includes wrestler Bill Goldberg will select a top 10. In a reality show-style program, the contestants will go through a series of elimination rounds down to two finalists. That includes racing a Dodge horsepower heavyweight with a professional driver on a closed track. The winner will be selected in the spring.

The chief donut maker will start the job with a track day with Radford Racing School in Arizona. He or she also will get to join a pit crew, host a livestream at the Detroit auto show in September and join Roadkill Nights, a street-racing event Dodge hosts in August on Woodward Avenue in Pontiac.

Applications are due by Feb. 28. The first 10,000 will be reviewed. Fans can apply or follow along at DodgeGarage.com.

