Alfa Romeo to reveal Tonale SUV next month

Alfa Romeo will reveal the Tonale SUV in a virtual presentation next month, the premium brand of Stellantis NV said Monday.

The debut of the SUV smaller than the mid-size Stelvio and on the same platform underpinning the Jeep Renegade is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 8 after delays resulting from the global shortage of microchips.

The showcase is a moment for "la metamorfosi," which means "the metamorphosis," according to the Italian brand. Alfa Romeo is expected to go fully electric in 2027 in North America, Europe and China.

