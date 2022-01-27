State, federal air sampling hasn't identified any immediate health concerns around new Jeep plant

Air sampling done by state and federal regulators around the new Jeep plant in Detroit identified no immediate health concerns, but more information will be provided at 6 p.m. during a virtual meeting open to the public.

The statement came in an email ahead of the meeting from Jenifer Dixon, air quality liaison for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy's Environmental Support Division.

Stellantis NV last year received four air-quality violations from EGLE pertaining to odors affecting neighbors by the Mack Assembly Plant on Detroit's east side and for missing ducting to pollution controls in part of its paint shop at Mack and at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant. EGLE has said it will fine Stellantis and is enforcing a plan to get the situation controlled.

Stellantis in December installed the missing ducting at Mack, which assembles the two- and three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs, and says it will do so at Warren, home of the Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer and Ram Classic pickup, by February.

Earlier this month, it also filed the results of an investigation into the cause of moderate and strong smells around Mack conducted by third-party engineering firms, which found a high frequency of odor concentrations coming from the plant. Stellantis says it will install more emissions controls, though the timing is subject to a permitting process with EGLE.

A November report from the Environmental Protection Agency notes field staff observed odors while conducting the sampling. The Geospatial Monitoring of Air Pollutants mobile monitoring platform didn't observe reportable levels of hydrogen sulfide, benzene, toluene and p-xylene. It also measured background concentrations of methane, which is not directly affected by local emission sources.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble