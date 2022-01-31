Stellantis to hold hiring fair for jobs at Metro Detroit plants

The maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks is seeking to hire hourly production operators and truck drivers to work at its plants in Metro Detroit.

Stellantis NV is holding a hiring fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Conner Event Center at 20000 Conner St. in Detroit. Attendees are encouraged to register online with Detroit at Work as walk-ins will be limited. The automaker didn't disclose how many people it's looking to hire.

Pay starts at $15.78 per hour for the entry-level, part-time, supplemental positions. Employees are eligible for medical and prescription drug coverage after 90 days, life insurance on the first of the month following their hire date, and holiday pay after completing 90 work days with potential for paid and unpaid time off.

Candidates should be at least 18 years of age and plan on spending 1½ hours at the event. Stellantis applicants who weren't hired previously can apply again after six months.

The event comes ahead of planned retooling slated to begin in March at Detroit's Jefferson North Assembly Plant, home of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango. The $900 million investment is expected to create 1,100 jobs. Detroiters will have hiring priority at the east-side plant as a part of the automaker's community benefits agreement with the city and its residents.

But hires may be located at any of the nine manufacturing locations Stellantis operates in the Detroit area where it employs more than 27,000 people.

“Stellantis has a long history in Metro Detroit, dating back more than 100 years,” Mike Resha, head of North America manufacturing, said in a statement. “We’re looking for good people, who enjoy working in teams and solving problems, to join our manufacturing family in building the most iconic vehicles in the world.”

Candidates interested in participating in the hiring fair can pre-register at https://detroitatwork.com/information-and-updates-fca-jobs.

