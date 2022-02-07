Alfa Romeo has struggled in its US return. Will the Tonale SUV change everything?

Alfa Romeo isn't quite an alpha of the premium makes seven years after properly returning its Italian racer feistiness to the United States.

Although Jeremy Clarkson of "Top Gear" fame once proclaimed, "You can’t be a true petrolhead until you own an Alfa Romeo," the brand sold just 18,250 versions of its two aging vehicles in the country in 2021. That's down 2% year-over-year, while BMW AG and Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz are selling hundreds of thousands of vehicles annually.