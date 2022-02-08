This is what Alfa Romeo's electrified future looks like

Alfa Romeo will go all-electric by 2027 with an even larger lineup.

The Tonale is just the beginning. The sporty Italian brand on Tuesday revealed its first subcompact SUV and first electrified production model. It's a step toward a new broader audience after the premium brand has struggled to gain traction in North America, executives say. But electrification also is meant to create products still fully Alfa: The Tonale's plug-in hybrid version offers the vehicle's most powerful powertrain with 272 horsepower.