Stellantis recalling 19K Pacifica hybrid minivans for battery fire risk

Stellantis NV on Friday said it is recalling 19,808 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans for battery fire risks, adding another model to a growing list of electrified vehicles that have the possibility of igniting.

Only models from the 2017 and 2018 year are affected. The recall comprises an estimated 16,741 vehicles in the United States, 2,317 vehicles in Canada and another 750 outside North America.

The recall comes after crosstown rival General Motors Co. in August recalled every Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV model as a result of manufacturing defects in the batteries that increase the risk for fires. South Korean battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution makes the batteries for both the Pacifica and Bolt at its Holland plant in western Michigan.

Stellantis said "a routine company review of customer data led to an internal investigation that discovered 12 fires among model-year 2017 and 2018 vehicles. All were parked and turned off, while eight were connected to chargers."

The automaker isn't aware of any related injuries or accidents. While it works to confirm the cause of the fires, Stellantis is advising owners of the affected vehicles "to refrain from recharging them, and to park them away from structures and other vehicles."

When a remedy for the cause is developed, Stellantis will provide it free of charge. The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan uses 16 kilowatt-hour batteries. The Pacifica's 12-volt battery that powers in-vehicle electronics previously was recalled, but not the high-voltage batteries of its plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Jeep brand plug-in hybrid vehicles with 4xe technology are unaffected.

GM has confirmed 18 battery fires globally on the Bolts out of a population of more than 141,000 recalled. Only minor injuries have been reported and no deaths. LG Electronics Inc. of South Korea agreed to let GM recover $1.9 billion for the battery fire risk recall.

The Detroit automaker said the Bolt battery defects — a torn anode tab and folded separator — were found in cells produced at LG manufacturing facilities in Holland, Michigan, and Ochang, South Korea. Battery packs for the Bolt are assembled at an LG facility in Hazel Park, The Detroit News previously reported.

Production of the Bolts has been down for months and remains down through February as LG and GM prioritize new battery modules for recalled Bolts.

