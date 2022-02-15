Maserati to debut Grecale SUV next month

Maserati will debut a new luxury SUV known as the Grecale next month, the luxury brand of Stellantis NV said on Tuesday, after its reveal last year was delayed due to the global microchip shortage.

Ahead of the reveal on March 22, Maserati shared images of the new vehicle in a wrap with messages teasing double-digit-inch display screens and an intelligent in-vehicle assistant. The SUV originally was supposed to be revealed in November, but interruptions in the supply chain of key components led to the delay.

The model is expected to be built in Cassino in central Italy. The automaker already produces Alfa Romeo's Stelvio SUV and Giulia sedan there and soon will launch the smaller Tonale SUV.

Maserati has a tradition of naming its vehicles after winds. The Grecale gets its nameplate from the strong, cool Mediterranean wind that the triton brand says will usher in "a new wave of technology, performance and design feats." It follows Maserati's first SUV, the Levante, in 2019.

