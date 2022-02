Tara Patel

Bloomberg

Cutting jobs in France is never easy. So Stellantis, the manufacturer of Peugeot cars and Jeep SUVs has come up with a novel way to slim down its payroll: It sends workers emails with tips on how to get exciting new jobs — elsewhere.

Employees are routinely sent alerts on career fairs and services that help write winning resumes — so much so that union representatives are accusing management of harassment.