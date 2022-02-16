Stellantis says it installed missing emissions ducting at Warren plant

The maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks says it has completed installation of the missing ducting for some paint emissions at its Warren Truck Assembly Plant more than two weeks ahead of schedule.

The control sends potentially toxic emissions to equipment that destroys them and is required by Stellantis NV's operating permit. The state of Michigan hit the automaker with an air-quality violation at the site in November for not having the ducting. Stellantis had discovered Warren was missing it after the state identified its new assembly plant in Detroit also didn't have the proper equipment. Warren underwent a $1.5 billion renovation for the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs that launched last year.

Warren's plant manager, Andrew Ragalyi, on Tuesday submitted a letter to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy reporting the completed work as of Sunday. In November, the company had told EGLE it would be completed by the end of February. The plant also produces the Ram Classic pickup truck.

Stellantis in December completed installation of the missing ducting at its Detroit Mack Assembly Plant, home of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and its larger L model. Air monitoring and sampling conducted by the automaker, the state of Michigan and the Environmental Protection Agency around the plant didn't find immediate health concerns, though residents living around the plant who have made complaints to EGLE for odors from the plant say they have experienced side effects like irritated eyes and nausea.

Stellantis in January said it will install additional measures in efforts to reduce odors following a report from a third-party engineering firm found a high frequency of odor concentrations coming from the plant.

EGLE also is working with the automaker to develop an enforceable compliance plan to address the odors, and that is expected to include a fine.

