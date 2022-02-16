Stellantis mines tech industry for software talent

Undergoing a historic transformation, access to global opportunities and a love for iconic vehicles rank among the reasons workers are leaving traditional technology titans of video game makers and microchip designers for a future with a legacy automaker.

Companies like Stellantis NV are seeking to become tech mobility leaders with the ability to offer higher-margin software-based products. It's planning on adding thousands of developers and engineers in the coming years to its global team. To do that, though, the maker of Jeep SUVs, Ram pickup trucks and more needs to compete with others for the highly sought-after talent and train up others.