Stellantis car-sharing brand enters the Midwest

The car-sharing brand from the maker of Jeep SUVs has expanded into the Midwest, launching this week in Columbus, Ohio.

Stellantis NV's Free2move on Monday set up its fourth mobility hub within a year after finding stability in Washington, D.C., in 2020 for car rentals by the minute or by the month. As urbanites have looked for more private forms of transportation amid the pandemic, Free2move has emphasized its ability to offer a set of wheels and peace of mind to its 2 million users.