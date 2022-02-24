Chrysler Pacifica, Ram Crew Cab get top safety ratings

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica minivan and Ram 1500 Crew Cab truck secured top safety ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The Pacifica earned the Top Safety Pick+ rating for the second consecutive year, and the Ram truck earned Top Safety Pick for a third consecutive year. Both vehicles achieved the highest possible ratings in each of six crashworthiness tests, and their automatic emergency braking was labeled "superior."

“The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica delivers on our firm commitment to provide customers with superior safety,” Chrysler brand CEO Chris Feuell said in a statement. “Pacifica remains the ideal choice for anyone seeking the greatest combination of safety, innovative technology and value.”

Headlights determined to be "marginal" kept the Ram pickup from the "plus" rating.

“The Ram 1500 Crew Cab’s winning streak underlines our ongoing pledge to deliver exceptional vehicle safety,” Mike Koval Jr., head of the Ram brand, said in a statement. “Our customers use their trucks to provide for their families or help their communities. We want them to do so, safely.”

IIHS recognized 65 models with the Top Safety Pick+ award in 2022 as improved headlight offerings boost more vehicles into the top tier. Another 36 models earned the lower-tier Top Safety Pick. Hyundai Motor Co. won the most award with 11 Top Safety Pick+ and 10 Top Safety Pick awards for a total of 21.

