Stellantis 'not shy' about cost cuts, improvements in North America

The CEO of the maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks claimed victory over competitors for its performance in North America last year, but he emphasized there's more work to do — and that work is creating friction with the automaker's business partners.

Stellantis NV recorded a $15.1 billion net profit in 2021, up 179% year-over-year from the combined 2020 results of its predecessors Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and French rival Groupe PSA before they merged. Revenue was up 14% to $172.2 billion, and its 11.8% adjusted operating income margin beat its full-year guidance of 10%.