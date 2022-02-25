Stellantis extends second shift at Chrysler Pacifica plant in Windsor

The maker of the Chrysler Pacifica has extended second-shift production of the minivan at its Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario.

Stellantis NV confirmed Friday it has extended the employment of about 1,800 workers through the second quarter at the end of June. It previously had said in October the indefinite layoffs at the plant that employs 4,262 people would begin April 17.

The shift cut is a product of the ongoing global semiconductor shortage hampering production. Stellantis' Jeep Cherokee plant in Belvidere, Illinois, also lost its second shift last year.

But the Pacifica was a bright spot for Stellantis' fourth-quarter U.S. sales with a 32% increase year-over-year compared to an 18% decline for the automaker overall.

Despite plans for the layoff, Stellantis has said it will uphold commitments from its 2020 contract with Canadian autoworkers union Unifor. That includes a $1.13 billion investment into Windsor by 2024 for a new platform that supports electrified vehicles, which Unifor said should return the plant to three shifts after the Dodge Grand Caravan was discontinued in 2020.

