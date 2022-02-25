Stellantis issues temporary stop sale on Jeep Grand Cherokees

Stellantis NV has issued a temporary stop sale on a limited number of Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs, the automaker alerted dealers, but it has a solution to the problem preventing the vehicles and their key fobs from communicating.

The issue stems from the vehicle's radio frequency hub module. Customers on forums have reported being locked out of their vehicles and unable to start them. Both the two-row Grand Cherokee, which was redesigned for the 2022 model year, and the three-row Grand Cherokee L, which launched last year, are affected. New components are needed to fix the problem, according to Stellantis.

"We have identified a solution and are expediting delivery of the appropriate parts to our dealer network," spokesman Eric Mayne said in a statement. "This issue affects a limited number of vehicles and does not require a safety recall. We are contacting customers to advise them that free service is available."

The Drive first reported the stop sale. It comes as some customers also have reported separate software-related glitches in the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs that launched last year, as well, in an environment of rising reports of problems with in-vehicle electronics across automakers in general.

