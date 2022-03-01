Stellantis to launch fund for Ukrainian refugees

Jeep and Peugeot parent Stellantis NV on Tuesday said it will start a fund to support Ukrainian refugees following Russia's invasion into the eastern European nation.

The action by Russia has led to halted production at several major automakers in Europe. Stellantis has launched a task force to monitor the situation and minimize disruptions, CEO Carlos Tavares said during a strategy day during which the automaker announced plans for carbon neutrality by 2038. He added the company will comply with any sanctions.

More: Events in the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Further details on the fund weren't immediately available. Stellantis has 71 employees in Ukraine and had a meeting with them on Monday. It hasn't been able to reach three of them, Tavares said.

"We continue our outreach and support in what is a rapidly evolving situation," he said. "We continue to monitor the health and safety of our teams, and at Stellantis, we condemn all kinds of violence and aggression."

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble