Stellantis executive buys Fisher Mansion, Detroit's priciest home

A piece of Detroit’s automotive history is staying within industry hands.

Mark Stewart, Stellantis NV’s chief operating officer in North America, and Antonio Gamez Galaz have acquired the Fisher Mansion, the transatlantic automaker confirmed, in the largest home sale in the city of Detroit for $4.9 million. They’re buying the Palmer Woods home from Dan Ammann, a former General Motors Co. executive and CEO of its autonomous vehicle company, Cruise LLC.

“Stellantis North America COO Mark Stewart and Antonio Gamez Galaz are proud to be the new owners of the historic Fisher Mansion in Palmer Woods,” the company said in a statement. “They have long been passionate about its architecture and are excited to become part of the city’s renaissance by making Detroit their home. They look forward to preserving this piece of automotive history for years to come.”

Crain’s Detroit Business first reported news of the March 1 sale.

Ammann in December was ousted from his role over a different vision for the robotaxi startup’s relationship with GM than the Detroit automaker’s leaders. Kyle Vogt, Cruise’s founder and former CEO, was announced as his permanent replacement last week.

Alfred Fisher, one of the owners of the Fisher Body Co. that made car bodies, and his wife, Alma, in 1926 built the mansion at 1771 Balmoral Dr.

Alex Chapman, an associate broker at Signature Sotheby's in Birmingham who represented the buyers, said based on his research, it appears the sale is the largest ever in Detroit. Calling the home “breathtaking,” he described the transaction as “very cordial,” noting the new owners have a love for the city, its history and its growth.

“The renovations were spot on in terms of keeping to its original character and bringing it up to today’s living standards,” said Chapman, noting modern amenities like air conditioning and upgraded electrical work to outdoor entertainment space and kitchen renovations. “That was important to the purchasers.”

Daniel and Pernilla Ammann paid $1.549 million for the Fisher mansion in the summer of 2015, according to land records from Wayne County. The Ammanns also bought 2.1 acres west of the mansion in 2017 for $225,000.

Stewart oversees the maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup truck’s operations in North America and reports directly to CEO Carlos Tavares. He joined predecessor Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in December 2018 after stints at Amazon.com Inc. and German supplier ZF Group, which included time in Livonia and Shanghai. He holds an engineering degree from Vanderbilt University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Stewart also was a leader in negotiating the $1.6 billion expansion of an engine manufacturing complex on Detroit’s east side into the Mack Assembly Plant that began building three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs last year. The project created 3,850 new jobs mostly for Detroiters, though a smell from the plant has caused ire with residential neighbors.

A $900 million update to the adjacent Jefferson North Assembly Plant, which produces the two-row Grand Cherokee and the Dodge Durango SUV, is expected to begin later this month.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble