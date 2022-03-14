Chip crunch extends Jeep Cherokee downtime at Belvidere, Ill., plant

A global microchip shortage is extending downtime at Jeep's Cherokee crossover plant in Illinois.

Belvidere Assembly Plant will idle this week because of insufficient capacity for the production of semiconductors needed in vehicles for driving safety features and emissions controls to infotainment and heated seats. The Stellantis NV plant that employs nearly 2,000 people west of Chicago had production halted for much of last year, and CEO Carlos Tavares has said he doesn't expect to see improvement in 2022.

"Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry," spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement.

Consulting firm AlixPartners LLP recently reported that the automotive industry lost 8.2 million units of vehicle production last year due to the semiconductor shortage and other supply-chain and labor constraints. The firm expects output to be 8% higher than 2021's results. The industry worldwide has lost 930,000 vehicles produced so far this year, according to AutoForecast Solutions LLC.

Stellantis last year lost about 20% of scheduled global production. It's lost 43,000 produced vehicles, according to AutoForecast Solutions, including 7,775 in Belvidere.

