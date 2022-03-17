Maserati to electrify lineup by 2025, halt gas vehicle sales by 2030

Maserati will offer a fully electric lineup by 2025 and no long sell gas-powered vehicles by 2030, the luxury brand of Stellantis NV said on Thursday.

Following the lead of Tesla Inc. and other luxury players, Maserati will seek to jump ahead of the competition in its electric-vehicle ambitions. After seeing a turnaround in profit and last year's increase in global market share following years of sluggish sales, the Trident brand is looking to build on that momentum for its "Folgore" lineup, which is Italian for lightning. The commitments are part of Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 strategy shared earlier this month.

"Bolstered by the outstanding results it has achieved, Maserati is carving out the path that will make it the first luxury brand to launch a 100% electric sports car," the brand said in a statement. "Maserati will set the benchmark in every market segment and will be the first luxury brand to complete its electric line-up by 2025."

First up for the 100% electric Folgore treatment is the GranTurismo set to launch in 2023 at Maserati's Mirafiori production hub in Turin in northern Italy following delays. Derived from Formula E technologies, the vehicle will offer performance, comfort and elegance, the company says. It will have three independent e-motors, more than 1,200 horsepower, and have a max speed of more than 186 miles (300 kilometers) per hour, according to the automaker.

Maserati is set to debut the new Grecale on Tuesday, the second SUV for the brand, after facing postponement from the global microchip shortage. The Grecale will get an all-EV version next year.

The GranCabrio also will get an EV by 2023. Rounding out the Folgore lineup by 2025 will be the MC20 super sportscar, a new Quattroporte sport sedan and new full-size Levante SUV. All are being developed, engineered and produced in Italy.

Maserati previously had stated it would offer a lineup of electrified vehicles by 2025, but that included plug-in hybrids. The brand has told The Detroit News it won't sell hybrid vehicles in the United States.

In 2021, Stellantis' only luxury brand increased its global market share to 2.4%, including to 2.9% in North America and 2.7% in China. It delivered more than 24,000 vehicles worldwide, a 41% year-over-year increase. That resulted in a 5.1% adjusted operating income margin and $2.25 million (2.02 million euro) in operating income.

