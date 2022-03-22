Maserati debuts Grecale SUV; full EV to come next year

Maserati adds its second SUV with the Grecale revealed Tuesday, though a fully electric version of the new vehicle to take aim at the Tesla Model X isn't expected until next year.

Attempting to capture the momentum of last year's growth, the luxury brand of Stellantis NV is introducing a smaller crossover following the success of its larger Levante SUV introduced in 2019. The Levante now accounts for almost 60% of Maserati's global sales.

"Grecale embodies the concepts of innovation, versatility and luxury," the company said in a news release. "It is a best-in-class SUV in terms of spaciousness and comfort."

Named after the northeasterly Mediterranean wind as is tradition for the Trident brand, Grecale takes design cues from the MC20 sports car with elements of carbon fiber, visual longevity and boomerang taillights.

Currently, there are three trims: the GT version offers a four-cylinder mild-hybrid powertrain with 396 horsepower, the Modena has a similar 325-horsepower engine and the Trofeo model offers a 523-horsepower, 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V-6 with a top speed of 177 mph and acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds.

The models will be available in the first half of 2022 in Europe and starting in the fall of 2022 in the United States, Canada and certain Latin American countries. The Italian brand originally had planned to reveal the vehicle in November, but a global semiconductor shortage led to its delay.

The Grecale Folgore EV, the brand's first fully electric SUV, will launch next year with a 105 kilowatt-hour battery and 400-volt technology offering 800 nanometers of torque. Maserati says it will have an electrified lineup by 2025 and no longer sell gas- or diesel-powered vehicles by 2030.

The Grecale also comes packed with technology, including the Android Auto-powered Maserati Intelligent Assistant Multimedia infotainment system with an optional head-up display. Four screens cover a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, an 8.8-inch comfort touchscreen and a new digital clock.

The vehicle comes equipped with a Sonus faber sound system and has advanced driver-assistance systems. Grecale comes with five drive modes: comfort, GT, sport, race and off-road.

Maserati will assemble the Grecale in Cassino in central Italy. The automaker already produces Alfa Romeo's Stelvio SUV and Giulia sedan there and soon will launch the smaller Tonale SUV.

