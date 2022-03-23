Stellantis, LG Energy Solution invest $4.1B for EV battery plant in Windsor

Michigan has missed out on another electric-vehicle battery plant — this time, to its neighbor across the Detroit River.

Stellantis NV and Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution on Wednesday said their joint venture will invest more than $4.1 billion into a battery manufacturing plant in Windsor, Ontario. It will be the first large-scale, domestic, EV battery manufacturing facility in Canada, and the largest investment in the country's automotive sector ever, according to the companies. Construction is scheduled to begin later this year with operations expected to launch in the first quarter of 2024.