Parts shortage halts production at Chrysler minivan plant

A parts shortage has halted production this week at Stellantis NV's Chrysler Pacifica minivan plant in Windsor, Ontario.

The bottleneck is happening with an external supplier and isn't the result of global capacity concerns for semiconductors that have led to downtime at the plant over the past year, spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in an email. She didn't specify what the shorted part was.

Windsor Assembly Plant has been one of the hardest-hit plants by shortages of components. The automaker plans to cut an 1,800-person second shift there at the end of June, though it says it also remains committed to a $1.13 billion investment into the plant for a new plug-in hybrid and electric-vehicle platform by 2024. Last week, Stellantis announced plans for a $4.1 billion battery-cell manufacturing facility with LG Energy Solution in the Canadian city, as well.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble