Stellantis laying off more workers at Jeep plant in Illinois for 'sustainable' operations

Stellantis NV is laying off more workers at its Jeep plant in Illinois "in order to operate the plant in a more sustainable manner," the automaker said on Monday in a statement.

The company didn't disclose how many of Belvidere Assembly Plant's nearly 2,000 employees producing the Cherokee crossover would be affected. Stellantis is offering retirement packages to United Auto Workers-represented employees at the plant starting May 31 and is laying off both hourly and salaried staff there as early as May 27.

Belvidere has been one of Stellantis' worst-hit plants by the global semiconductor shortage. It faced several layoffs last year, including the loss of its second shift.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has emphasized the need to find cost savings to make up for additional expenses from electric vehicle production. Industry forecasters have suggested Belvidere could see investment to make electric Dodge muscle cars in the future.

