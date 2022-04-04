Stellantis tests 5G for pedestrian, driver safety notifications

The maker of Jeep SUVs is offering its assistance in developing technology to provide safety notifications to pedestrians and vehicles.

Stellantis NV enrolled its Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid in a trial with the 5G Automotive Association in Blacksburg, Virginia, to pilot new traffic safety roaming technology. Gear installed in the vehicle enabled it to alert nearby infrastructure of its position to notify pedestrians and other vehicles and to receive emergency notifications from the cellular network.

The trial comes as the United States has experienced an increased rate of pedestrian deaths. High-speed wireless communication is a key element for automated driving functions as well as future connected and mobility services.

“Making roads safer for drivers and pedestrians is the ultimate goal of developing these next generation technologies,” Ned Curic, Stellantis' chief technology officer, said in a statement. “With 5GAA, we are working with industry leaders across the globe to help pave the way for autonomous technology to benefit our products and, ultimately, our customers.”

The 5G association's concept uses fixed, on-site cameras and sensors to collect data that create an image of what a vehicle can see. Using a cellular connection and multi-access edge computing technology, the system can make decisions to communicate safety risks for pedestrians or approaching vehicles at intersections, for example.

Stellantis used the Wrangler 4xe as it is equipped with vehicle-to-everything technology and driver safety alerts. For the project, the 5G association also has worked with Intel Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., American Tower Corp., Capgemini SE, Telus Communications Inc., Harman International Industries GMBH, Virginia Tech Transportation Institute and the Virginia Transportation Department.

Stellantis has several similar initiatives globally, including a test program in Turin, Italy, to evaluate 5G and managing large volumes of data.

