Ram teases concept electric pickup ahead of Ford F-150 Lightning launch

Ram on Monday on its social media channels teased a concept version of its highly anticipated all-electric 1500 truck — a day ahead of the launch of the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup in Dearborn.

The production launch of the battery-electric Ram 1500 won't happen until 2024, with Stellantis NV promising better range, towing, payload and charge time specs than its competition. But the "built to serve" brand will share a concept model of the vehicle this fall, it announced.

"Time to steal some thunder," the brand wrote in a social media post with a glowing silhouette of the vehicle's front.

Ram has said the vehicle will be built on the Auburn Hills-designed STLA Frame platform, one of four that will support Stellantis' EV portfolio. The company has said the body-on-frame platform will support a range of 500 miles.

The Lightning, meanwhile, is built on a modified version of the gas-powered F-150's platform and has a top range of 320 miles, according to an estimate from the Environmental Protection Agency. It can tow up to 10,000 pounds, has up to 2,000 pounds of payload and can charge from 15% to 80% in 41 minutes with the extended-range pack.

General Motors Co. also sought to steal some of Ford's attention. The Detroit automaker, which began deliveries of the pricey GMC Hummer EV pickup in December and will launch the all-electric Chevrolet Silverado next year, on Monday confirmed the electric Chevrolet Corvette is on its way.

