Dodge picks 'chief donut maker' from 173,500 applicants

Preston Patterson of North Carolina grew up with a poster of a Dodge Viper on his wall. Now, he's got the keys to a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat company car for the next year.

Patterson is Dodge's "chief donut maker," the Stellantis NV performance brand announced Tuesday — aka "Hemi Day" in honor of the 426-cubic-inch Hemi V-8 built from the 1964 through 1971 model years.

He emerged from more than 173,500 applicants and 10 finalists to secure the title, $150,000, Dodge merchandise, and access to the brand's events and engineers. It's not a full-time job, but Patterson will share his experiences online as an ambassador over the next year as Dodge undergoes its "Never Lift" campaign leading up to the reveal of its first all-electric muscle car in 2024.

Patterson described his victory as being "beyond my wildest dreams."

“I’m 100% ready for my first assignment as chief donut maker, and I’m looking forward to representing Dodge and the Brotherhood of Muscle at some epic automotive events in this next year, especially Roadkill Nights this summer,” he said.

Dodge in January put out the call for applicants to submit by the end of February a maximum 2-minute video showing why they should be the chief donut maker. It promised to review the first 10,000 submissions. Judges, including champion wrestler Bill Goldberg, in March selected the finalists, who flew to Radford Racing School in Arizona for a series of challenges and eliminations that were the basis of a three-part web series viewable at DodgeGarage.com.

“After a nearly four-month search for our chief donut maker, we were blown away by our 10 finalists, and how each uniquely embodied the very best of the Dodge brand,” Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said in a statement. “We put our candidates to the test both on and off the track and Preston never lifted, proving that he possesses the knowledge, character and drive to represent the Brotherhood of Muscle.”

Patterson beat out the runner-up, Lauren Frisby of Las Vegas, in a final four-stage trial that tested competitors' attitude and performance in reacting to a road light, trivia, an autocross lap without traction control and, of course, doughnuts.

Patterson will get to join a pit crew, host a livestream at Detroit's North American International Auto Show in September and join Roadkill Nights, a street-racing event sponsored by Dodge in August on Woodward Avenue in Pontiac.

"It's a blessing," Patterson said after his win. "If I can make it, anyone can make it. Keep working on what you're working toward. Keep your goal in sight, no matter what happens."

