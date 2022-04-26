How the auto industry's transformation is changing the jobs of Stellantis designers

More than just engineering new propulsion systems and creating futuristic cockpit experiences, the automotive industry’s transformation is confronting its designers with new opportunities — and challenges — in imagining the vehicles of the future.

Designers at the maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickups even with years of experience are reimagining how vehicles can better serve their customers. They are finding ways to preserve the aesthetic beauty of the vehicles while incorporating sensors that support advanced driver-assistance systems.