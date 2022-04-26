Windsor moves to expropriate home for Stellantis, LG Energy Solution EV battery plant

The city of Windsor moved Monday to expropriate a roughly 1-acre residential parcel that's standing between the community on the other side of the Detroit River and a $4.1 billion battery plant from the maker of Jeep SUVs and Chrysler minivans and a Korean battery manufacturer.

The property is a key piece of the needed 220 acres for the 4.5-million-square-foot factory from a joint venture between Stellantis NV and LG Energy Solution, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens told The Detroit News. The plant will supply the power source for future Stellantis vehicles in North America, employ 2,500 people and help secure Ontario’s leadership in the mobility sector in Canada.