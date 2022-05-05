Stellantis revenues rise even as shipments slide from chip shortage

The maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks on Thursday said its revenues increased 12% year-over-year in the first three months of 2022 even as shipments dropped by the same percentage from lost production resulting from parts shortages.

Stellantis NV's combined shipments fell to 1.42 million vehicles in the first quarter, mostly due to a global scarcity of semiconductors that's hit the industry for more than a year and that doesn't appear to be clearing up soon, according to the automaker's leaders. The resulting decrease in inventory even as demand remains strong, especially for a slate of new, larger Jeeps, helped boost revenues at the transatlantic automaker to $44 billion (41.5 billion euro) for the quarter.

The industry, however, is facing increasing challenges. The pandemic, inflation and war in Europe has resulted in increasing costs for raw materials like steel. That looks like an up to 50% increase right now, Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer said. Customers have seen their bills go up, and the Federal Reserve this week made its largest hike in interest rates in more than two decades.

"The type of increases we're seeing aren't creating any significant impact on the consumer demand," Palmer said of increasing interest rates during a conference call, "but it's fair to say obviously, they've got to take off and given the high level of finance sales, there would be an impact."

Still, Stellantis confirmed its guidance for 2022. It expects to report another year of double-digit margin results and positive cash flow to drive it forward in the transformation strategy it outlined in March to become a sustainable tech mobility company with more than 50% of its U.S. sales all-electric by 2030.

"The increase in revenues of 12% to 41.5 billion euro for the quarter shows the strength of our business to weather the recent headwinds caused by volatile macroeconomic conditions as well as the continued negative impact of unfilled semiconductor orders, which continue to constrain our volumes," Palmer said. "We continue to take prompt commercial actions in all segments to protect our revenues and profitability."

Stellantis shares were falling 1.84% in early morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. They were up 1.62% and 1.64% in Milan and Paris, respectively.

Unlike its Detroit rivals, the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and French rival Groupe PSA that celebrated its one-year anniversary in January reports earnings only for the first and second halves of the year. Stellantis will share its full first-half financial results in July.

New products such as the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs as well as the refreshed Jeep Compass crossover contributed to a 6% increase in shipments to 480,000 vehicles in North America even as downtime at Stellantis' plant in Belvidere, Illinois, dragged down Jeep Cherokee production and it reported a 14% drop in U.S. sales in the January-to-March quarter. Strong pricing and favorable mix, though, boosted net revenue by 30% to $21.9 billion (20.7 billion euro).

The automaker also launched the new generation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee in Detroit late last year with the plug-in hybrid version beginning deliveries soon. Last month, it unveiled the longer Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer L models that will go into production in Warren later this year.

Shipments were hit worse in Europe where they fell by 24% year-over-year in the first quarter, decreasing revenues by 9% to $15.5 billion (14.6 billion euro). Shipments in other regions fell except in China, where combined shipments increased 2%. Still, revenues rose 40% in South America, 7% in the Middle East and Africa and 8% in Asia.

For the Maserati luxury brand, which unveiled the forthcoming Grecale SUV in March, revenues were down 5% as shipments fell 20%. Despite deliveries of the MC20 sportscar having begun late last year, the brand's results were hit by reduced Ghibli volumes, particularly in China, according to the company.

The company indicated it hasn't seen a worsening in its inventory as parts shortages continue. Its inventory was at 807,000 vehicles at the end of March, broadly in-line with levels in December, it said.

Despite the obstacles, the company moves forward with its transformation in plans. In January, it announced a software partnership with Amazon.com Inc. and a new vision for the Chrysler brand that includes a broader customer base, SUVs and an all-electric portfolio by 2028. It's also moved forward on plans for battery manufacturing in Italy and announced a $4.1 billion gigafactory with LG Energy Solution in Windsor, Ontario.

Also in Ontario, Stellantis on Monday shared a $2.8 billion investment to build hybrid and electric vehicles at its two plants there as well as open its first battery lab in North America in Windsor.

