Amid microchip shortage, Stellantis names new supply chain chief

Jeep maker Stellantis NV on Wednesday named a new chief purchasing and supply chain officer as the automaker battles a global semiconductor deficiency and warns of the potential for a shortage of electric-vehicle batteries.

Maxime Picat effective June 1 will replace Michelle Wen, who will pursue personal projects, according to the company. Picat is the chief operating officer of Stellantis' enlarged Europe region. The company emphasized his skills in developing relationships with suppliers. Picat will lead the company in its goals of lowering EV costs by 40% to make battery-powered vehicles affordable for middle-class buyers and ensuring a resilient supply chain.

Uwe Hochgeschurtz, who became the CEO of Stellantis' German brand Opel last fall, will take over Picat's role in Europe. Europe's sales and marketing lead, Florian Huettl, will replace him.

Stellantis also said Alison Jones, head of the U.K. market, will become senior vice president of circular economy, a global role. Paul Willcox, the leader of the British sister brand to Opel, Vauxhall, in the U.K., will replace Jones.

"The daily challenges and ongoing deep transformation of the automotive industry requires organizational agility and talent at the right place at the right timing across our company," CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement. "After the successful start of Stellantis’ operations, these appointments reflect the bold ambitions of our strategic plan 'Dare forward 2030' and will strongly contribute to the transformation path we have already started since Stellantis was formed in January 2021.”

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble