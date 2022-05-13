Parts shortage halts production at Chrysler plant

A shortage of a part from an external supplier halted production at the Chrysler minivan plant in Windsor, Ontario, this week, Stellantis NV confirmed on Thursday.

The shortage isn't related to a scarcity of microchips, which idled the Jeep Cherokee plant in Belvidere, Illinois, and two Ford Motor Co. plants this week. Stellantis didn't specify the part that was affected.

Production of the Chrysler Pacifica at Windsor Assembly Plant was down Wednesday and Thursday, the automaker confirmed. It had canceled the day shift at the two-shift plant on Friday, as well.

Both Windsor and Belvidere are scheduled to resume production next week. Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit, which makes the Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs, is down for retooling until late May.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares earlier this week warned about the potential for future supply-chain disruptions if domestic production of electric-vehicle batteries and needed raw materials isn't encouraged.

