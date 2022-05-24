Stellantis purchasing and supply chain executive out amid supplier issues

Jeep maker Stellantis NV is replacing its head of purchasing and supply chain for North America as the transatlantic automaker struggles with supplier relations, Automotive News reported Tuesday.

The outlet — citing sources familiar with the matter and confirmation from Stellantis — reported that Martin Horneck is retiring and that Marlo Vitous, the automaker's supply chain vice president, is replacing him in the role.

Reached Tuesday evening, a Stellantis spokesperson did not immediately have a response to the report.

The transatlantic automaker ranked last on this year's North American Automotive OEM-Supplier Working Relations Index, an annual study from accounting firm Plante Moran. The latest results were released Monday.

Stellantis's score on the index also fell by 42 points. One contributing factor was its introduction of new contract terms with suppliers in North America that would have required the suppliers to pass on any cost savings to the transatlantic automaker. The new terms prompted backlash from suppliers, and Stellantis last week retracted the changes.

Suppliers also expressed concerns about Stellantis downsizing following its creation last year from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and French automaker Groupe PSA. Another concern that came up in the study was about suppliers bearing cost increases tied to electric vehicles, according to Plante Moran.

Meanwhile, news of the executive shakeup came as Stellantis on Tuesday announced that it, along with South Korean battery manufacturer Samsung SDI, will invest at least $2.5 billion for an electric-vehicle battery plant in Kokomo, Indiana, creating 1,400 jobs.

Staff Writer Breana Noble contributed.