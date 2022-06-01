Three Stellantis plants take downtime for chip shortage

At least three Stellantis NV plants are halting production as a result of the global shortage of microchips.

The Chrysler Pacifica minivan plant in Windsor, Ontario, is down this week along with Toluca Assembly Plant in Mexico, home of the recently refreshed Jeep Compass crossover for the North American market.

Stellantis' Melfi plant in southern Italy also will be down next week from Monday, June 6 to June 11. The workers there assemble the Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500X crossovers. They also produce the Compass for Europe.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has said he expects the semiconductor shortage to extend through the rest of 2022 as the industry awaits additional production to come online, a years-long process.

"Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry," spokeswoman Ann Marie Fortunate said in a statement.

Automakers haven't produced nearly 2 million expected vehicles because of the semiconductor shortage this year, according to estimates from AutoForecast Solutions LLC. That's on top of the more than 10.5 million last year.

Separately, Stellantis' Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit resumed production last week after eight weeks of retooling for the fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble