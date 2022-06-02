Stellantis to pay nearly $204 million to settle emissions fraud case

Stellantis NV will pay almost $204 million to resolve a multi-year emissions fraud investigation into Fiat Chrysler Automobile NV diesel vehicles, according to a criminal information filing, which suggests the defendant has reached a deal to plead guilty.

The filing made on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan represents the second criminal case in recent months against FCA US LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of the FCA group. FCA merged with French automaker Groupe PSA last year to create Stellantis.

A company representative is expected to appear at a plea hearing on the automaker’s behalf at 1:30 p.m. Friday in federal court in Detroit, according to the court docket.

FCA was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States in violation of the Clean Air Act and to commit wire fraud. Last week, Reuters reported the pending plea deal and said the automaker would pay approximately $300 million in penalties.

The charge filed against FCA on Thursday is related to a pending 2019 case against diesel senior manager Emanuele Palma and two Italian nationals who work for FCA Italy SpA, the Italian subsidiary of Stellantis. The officials have been accused of conspiring to cheat federal emissions tests and deceiving consumers about the fuel efficiency of more than 100,000 diesel Jeep and Ram vehicles spanning model years 2014 to 2016.

FCA previously resolved civil allegations related to emissions testing, but those didn't require it to admit guilt.

The filing is the second criminal case against FCA in the past two years. In January 2021, FCA agreed to pay a $30 million fine to settle a criminal investigation into auto executives breaking federal labor laws.

That deal involved the automaker pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act, ending prolonged negotiations stemming from a years-long corruption scandal involving the United Auto Workers. The investigation led to more than a dozen convictions, including three FCA employees, and revealed union leaders and auto executives broke federal labor laws, stole union funds and received bribes and illegal benefits from union contractors and FCA executives.

