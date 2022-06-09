Detroit artist chosen for city's largest municipal art installation at Jeep plant

Detroit — Detroit artist Hubert Massey will lead the creation of the largest municipal art installation in the city — a mural on a sound barrier outside the new Jeep plant, automaker Stellantis NV said Thursday.

A virtual community will be held Wednesday for residents to provide input and ideas. The art piece will be on the wall outside the $1.6 billion Mack Assembly Plant on the city's east side along two sections of Beniteau Street near Southeastern High School and Kercheval Avenue.

It is part of the $35 million community benefits agreement between the company, city and residents in return for public support for the plant that began producing Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUVs last summer.

Expected to be 15 feet high and 1,500 feet long, the mural will be one of the largest municipal mural installations in the region and the largest municipal art installation in the city, the company said, citing Rochelle Riley, the city's director of arts and culture. Auburn Hills-based Commercial Contracting Corp. will provide equipment.

Flint native Massey is a fresco artist who learned the technique from former assistants of Diego Rivera, the artist of the Detroit Industry Murals found at the Detroit Institute of Arts. Massey's work can be found at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Huntington Place, Detroit Athletic Club and elsewhere throughout the city and state.

Massey in a statement said he hopes the mural will be a piece that “shows the breadth of the community” and “celebrates what makes it unique."

The community meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on June 15. Residents who wish to participate should send an email with their name to stellantis4detroit@stellantis.com. A follow-up meeting will be held to share creative concepts before work begins.

